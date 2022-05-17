Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) went down by -7.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected -13.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ :BITF) Right Now?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bitfarms Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

BITF currently public float of 169.17M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BITF was 5.38M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stocks went down by -13.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.45% and a quarterly performance of -51.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.46% for Bitfarms Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.84% for BITF stocks with a simple moving average of -61.21% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at -42.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.88%, as shares sank -41.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw -62.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.