Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) went up by 17.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $4.96 above the current price. CRXT currently public float of 23.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRXT was 12.42M shares.

CRXT’s Market Performance

CRXT stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.66% and a quarterly performance of -56.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.32% for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.56% for CRXT stocks with a simple moving average of -85.94% for the last 200 days.

CRXT Trading at -47.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.69%, as shares sank -54.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRXT fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8869. In addition, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -77.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.