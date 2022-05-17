Can Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Remain Competitive?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 7.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.07. The company’s stock price has collected 30.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $3.41. BORR currently public float of 77.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.43M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went up by 30.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.34% and a quarterly performance of 127.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 180.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.84% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.92% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 118.37% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 37.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +30.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +256.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 156.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.