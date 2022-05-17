Buy or Sell U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s stock price has collected -2.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Banks Weigh Using Zelle to Challenge Visa, Mastercard

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE :USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USB is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for U.S. Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.60, which is $12.31 above the current price. USB currently public float of 1.48B and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USB was 8.08M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB stocks went down by -2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.42% and a quarterly performance of -16.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.76% for USB stocks with a simple moving average of -15.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to USB, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

USB Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.93. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Quinn Katherine B, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $61.47 back on May 18. After this action, Quinn Katherine B now owns 84,401 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $1,536,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +34.96. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.