Buy or Sell Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) went up by 9.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.69. The company’s stock price has collected -11.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :FRSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $5.4 above the current price. FRSX currently public float of 58.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSX was 497.43K shares.

FRSX’s Market Performance

FRSX stocks went down by -11.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.88% and a quarterly performance of -51.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.03% for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.18% for FRSX stocks with a simple moving average of -70.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FRSX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for FRSX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2018.

FRSX Trading at -36.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares sank -34.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSX fell by -11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7598. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. saw -64.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13287.50 for the present operating margin

-88.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stands at -12530.00. The total capital return value is set at -32.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.25.

Based on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.34. Total debt to assets is 5.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.14.