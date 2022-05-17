Buy or Sell eBay Inc. (EBAY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went down by -3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.19. The company’s stock price has collected -8.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/06/22 that Etsy, Cognizant, and EBay Were Thursday’s Biggest Losers

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ :EBAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.17.

EBAY currently public float of 535.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBAY was 7.58M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stocks went down by -8.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.73% and a quarterly performance of -22.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for eBay Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.63% for EBAY stocks with a simple moving average of -30.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $64 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EBAY, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

EBAY Trading at -16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.13. In addition, eBay Inc. saw -32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Thompson Pete, who sale 49,523 shares at the price of $54.45 back on Mar 17. After this action, Thompson Pete now owns 104,538 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $2,696,537 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Pete, the SVP, Chief Product Officer of eBay Inc., sale 2,755 shares at $57.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Thompson Pete is holding 55,016 shares at $158,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Equity return is now at value 114.20, with 42.10 for asset returns.