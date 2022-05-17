Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Just Got Our Attention

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) went down by -19.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s stock price has collected -18.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APRE) Right Now?

APRE currently public float of 19.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APRE was 312.20K shares.

APRE’s Market Performance

APRE stocks went down by -18.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.29% and a quarterly performance of -46.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.86% for Aprea Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.81% for APRE stocks with a simple moving average of -70.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APRE

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APRE reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for APRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to APRE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

APRE Trading at -41.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.05%, as shares sank -37.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRE fell by -18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3825. In addition, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRE starting from Attar Eyal C., who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Feb 28. After this action, Attar Eyal C. now owns 47,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc., valued at $62,280 using the latest closing price.

Korbel Gregory Alan, the SVP, Chief Business Officer of Aprea Therapeutics Inc., sale 27,500 shares at $3.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Korbel Gregory Alan is holding 17,167 shares at $108,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRE

Equity return is now at value -63.70, with -54.70 for asset returns.