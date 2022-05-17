AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) went up by 1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/18/22 that J&J Settles With West Virginia in Opioid Suit for $99 Million

Is It Worth Investing in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE :ABBV) Right Now?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABBV is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for AbbVie Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ABBV currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABBV was 7.78M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.21% and a quarterly performance of 8.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for AbbVie Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for ABBV stocks with a simple moving average of 18.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $150 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $192. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABBV, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

ABBV Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.61. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw 14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from SEVERINO MICHAEL, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $152.28 back on May 10. After this action, SEVERINO MICHAEL now owns 152,103 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $15,227,966 using the latest closing price.

SEVERINO MICHAEL, the Vice Chairman of AbbVie Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $150.28 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEVERINO MICHAEL is holding 152,103 shares at $15,027,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Equity return is now at value 85.80, with 8.50 for asset returns.