Why Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected -9.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE :AUY) Right Now?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUY is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.29, which is $1.51 above the current price. AUY currently public float of 957.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUY was 21.73M shares.

AUY’s Market Performance

AUY stocks went down by -9.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.77% and a quarterly performance of 11.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Yamana Gold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.07% for AUY stocks with a simple moving average of 7.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AUY, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

AUY Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUY fell by -9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Yamana Gold Inc. saw 16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUY

Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.