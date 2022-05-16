Why Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went up by 9.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s stock price has collected -0.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/22 that AMD Gets Bigger, Better and Cheaper

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.60, which is $41.68 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.19B and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 108.75M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went down by -0.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.68% and a quarterly performance of -15.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.02% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of -19.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $160 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $148. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMD, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

AMD Trading at -6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.68. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw -33.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $98.26 back on May 04. After this action, GRASBY PAUL DARREN now owns 47,505 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,473,900 using the latest closing price.

CALDWELL JOHN EDWARD, the Director of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $109.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that CALDWELL JOHN EDWARD is holding 4,672 shares at $1,092,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.