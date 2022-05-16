We Analyzed the Future Direction of Expensify Inc. (EXFY), Here is What We Found

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) went up by 34.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.06. The company’s stock price has collected 33.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ :EXFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Expensify Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.86, which is $1.84 above the current price. EXFY currently public float of 37.59M and currently shorts hold a 10.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXFY was 386.18K shares.

EXFY’s Market Performance

EXFY stocks went up by 33.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.91% and a quarterly performance of -20.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.04% for Expensify Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.32% for EXFY stocks with a simple moving average of -24.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXFY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EXFY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXFY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXFY reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for EXFY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 06th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EXFY, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EXFY Trading at 18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY rose by +33.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.84. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -53.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.18 for the present operating margin

+60.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -9.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.