Wall Street Pummels ING Groep N.V. (ING) After Recent Earnings Report

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) went up by 5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.55. The company’s stock price has collected 8.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE :ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ING currently public float of 3.78B and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ING was 8.48M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

ING stocks went up by 8.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.64% and a quarterly performance of -32.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for ING Groep N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.95% for ING stocks with a simple moving average of -24.55% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw -28.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.