Toast Inc. (TOST) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went up by 4.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s stock price has collected -2.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Toast Stock Is Popping. Analysts Are Upbeat After Earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Toast Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.29, which is $9.7 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 5.36M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stocks went down by -2.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.60% and a quarterly performance of -45.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.12% for Toast Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.72% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of -54.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $29 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOST, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

TOST Trading at -20.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.75%, as shares sank -22.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -2.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.57. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -56.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Narang Aman, who sale 989 shares at the price of $19.33 back on May 03. After this action, Narang Aman now owns 2,554,624 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $19,115 using the latest closing price.

Elworthy Brian R, the General Counsel of Toast Inc., sale 599 shares at $19.33 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Elworthy Brian R is holding 435,921 shares at $11,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.08 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -28.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.