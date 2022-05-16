The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went up by 16.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.83. The company’s stock price has collected -26.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/21 that RealReal Stock Plunges on Q1 Results, CFO Departure, and Analyst Downgrade

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $10.47, which is $6.72 above the current price. REAL currently public float of 91.30M and currently shorts hold a 15.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 3.78M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went down by -26.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.20% and a quarterly performance of -59.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.09% for The RealReal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.93% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of -65.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to REAL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

REAL Trading at -43.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.67%, as shares sank -41.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -26.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw -67.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 1,609 shares at the price of $6.32 back on Apr 26. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 720,115 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $10,169 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of The RealReal Inc., sale 891 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 721,724 shares at $5,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.09 for the present operating margin

+53.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -50.48. Equity return is now at value -353.50, with -31.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.