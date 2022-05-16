Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Just Got Our Attention

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) went up by 3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.93. The company’s stock price has collected -1.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/28/22 that Elliott Takes Suncor Stake, Seeks Management Shake-Up

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE :SU) Right Now?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SU is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $40.43, which is -$5.54 below the current price. SU currently public float of 1.42B and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SU was 8.33M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

SU stocks went down by -1.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.54% and a quarterly performance of 20.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Suncor Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.52% for SU stocks with a simple moving average of 38.37% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.90. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw 45.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.06 for the present operating margin

+39.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +10.53. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.