Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) went down by -3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.10.

Is It Worth Investing in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ :YJ) Right Now?

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.65 x from its present earnings ratio.

YJ currently public float of 41.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YJ was 464.71K shares.

YJ’s Market Performance

YJ stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 40.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Yunji Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.76% for YJ stocks with a simple moving average of 24.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YJ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.40 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2020.

YJ Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YJ remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0485. In addition, Yunji Inc. saw 69.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.61 for the present operating margin

+37.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunji Inc. stands at +6.12. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.