Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) went down by -16.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX :SKYH) Right Now?

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.79 x from its present earnings ratio.

SKYH currently public float of 10.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKYH was 2.15M shares.

SKYH’s Market Performance

SKYH stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.14% and a quarterly performance of 10.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.54% for Sky Harbour Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.39% for SKYH stocks with a simple moving average of -35.29% for the last 200 days.

SKYH Trading at -52.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.06%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYH fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Sky Harbour Group Corporation saw -28.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYH

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.