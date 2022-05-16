Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) went down by -2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE :GNK) Right Now?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNK is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.53, which is $7.7 above the current price. GNK currently public float of 37.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNK was 1.22M shares.

GNK’s Market Performance

GNK stocks went down by -7.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.24% and a quarterly performance of 16.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.07% for GNK stocks with a simple moving average of 12.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNK reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

GNK Trading at -6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.72. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw 30.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from WOBENSMITH JOHN C, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $21.44 back on Mar 08. After this action, WOBENSMITH JOHN C now owns 399,099 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $536,018 using the latest closing price.

Zafolias Apostolos, the Chief Financial Officer of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 2,178 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Zafolias Apostolos is holding 17,086 shares at $46,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.63 for the present operating margin

+41.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +33.27. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.