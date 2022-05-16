Qudian Inc. (QD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) went down by -4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.85. The company’s stock price has collected -23.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE :QD) Right Now?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QD is at 1.10.

QD currently public float of 172.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QD was 977.46K shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stocks went down by -23.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.59% and a quarterly performance of -23.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for Qudian Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.79% for QD stocks with a simple moving average of -40.93% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at -26.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -30.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -23.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9935. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw -21.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.15 for the present operating margin

+77.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at +33.93. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 14.30 for asset returns.