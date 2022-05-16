Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) went down by -11.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock price has collected -14.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ :LLL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLL is at 1.48.

LLL currently public float of 2.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLL was 3.33M shares.

LLL’s Market Performance

LLL stocks went down by -14.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.18% and a quarterly performance of 7.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.12% for JX Luxventure Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.15% for LLL stocks with a simple moving average of -29.25% for the last 200 days.

LLL Trading at -26.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.57%, as shares sank -27.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLL fell by -14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3005. In addition, JX Luxventure Limited saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.