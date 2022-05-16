IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Just Got Our Attention

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price has collected -57.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX :ITP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITP is at -0.18.

ITP currently public float of 93.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITP was 5.74M shares.

ITP’s Market Performance

ITP stocks went down by -57.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.11% and a quarterly performance of -14.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.65% for IT Tech Packaging Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.34% for ITP stocks with a simple moving average of -44.89% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at -36.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.49%, as shares sank -19.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP fell by -57.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3421. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw -25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.