Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) went up by 5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.66. The company’s stock price has collected -1.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ :FAMI) Right Now?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAMI is at 0.03.

Today, the average trading volume of FAMI was 27.02M shares.

FAMI’s Market Performance

FAMI stocks went down by -1.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.12% and a quarterly performance of -50.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.85% for Farmmi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.96% for FAMI stocks with a simple moving average of -61.63% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at -29.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.40%, as shares sank -22.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1126. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw -56.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.