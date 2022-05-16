Is Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) a Keeper?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went up by 6.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected -9.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.51. DNN currently public float of 805.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 11.87M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went down by -9.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.11% and a quarterly performance of -14.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for Denison Mines Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.75% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -25.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNN

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DNN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

DNN Trading at -28.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares sank -37.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3090. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -20.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.