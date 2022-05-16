Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) a Keeper?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) went up by 17.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.64. The company’s stock price has collected 1.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/20 that Aurora Cannabis Wants More Capital. Its Stock Is Plunging.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ :ACB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACB is at 3.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.24. ACB currently public float of 214.36M and currently shorts hold a 13.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACB was 7.11M shares.

ACB’s Market Performance

ACB stocks went up by 1.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.04% and a quarterly performance of -36.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for Aurora Cannabis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.79% for ACB stocks with a simple moving average of -48.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACB

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACB reach a price target of $6.78, previously predicting the price at $7.49. The rating they have provided for ACB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2021.

ACB Trading at -15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares sank -19.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -47.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -53.20 for asset returns.