Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) went up by 10.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s stock price has collected -53.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VERB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERB is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Verb Technology Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.42, which is $3.09 above the current price. VERB currently public float of 60.32M and currently shorts hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERB was 1.21M shares.

VERB’s Market Performance

VERB stocks went down by -53.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -61.10% and a quarterly performance of -77.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.96% for Verb Technology Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.25% for VERB stocks with a simple moving average of -77.59% for the last 200 days.

VERB Trading at -58.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.73%, as shares sank -50.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB fell by -39.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5743. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc. saw -75.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.33 for the present operating margin

+41.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at -327.69. Equity return is now at value -216.60, with -92.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.