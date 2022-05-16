Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) went up by 17.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.49. The company’s stock price has collected -5.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/10/20 that Airbnb Stock Closes at $144 After Pricing IPO at $68 a Share

Is It Worth Investing in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HYFM) Right Now?

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.36 x from its present earnings ratio.

HYFM currently public float of 38.03M and currently shorts hold a 7.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYFM was 544.29K shares.

HYFM’s Market Performance

HYFM stocks went down by -5.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.92% and a quarterly performance of -58.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.64% for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.56% for HYFM stocks with a simple moving average of -72.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYFM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HYFM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYFM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYFM reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HYFM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HYFM, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

HYFM Trading at -36.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares sank -34.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYFM fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.54. In addition, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. saw -71.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYFM starting from Fitch Terence, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Mar 16. After this action, Fitch Terence now owns 274,225 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., valued at $51,240 using the latest closing price.

Fitch Terence, the President of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., sale 13,100 shares at $13.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Fitch Terence is holding 277,725 shares at $175,278 based on the most recent closing price.