Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) went up by 4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/21 that Nokia Earnings Smashed Expectations Despite Supply Chain Issues. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE :NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.82.

NOK currently public float of 5.38B and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOK was 31.38M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stocks went down by -1.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.05% and a quarterly performance of -11.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Nokia Oyj. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for NOK stocks with a simple moving average of -13.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOK

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOK reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for NOK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOK, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

NOK Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -21.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.00 for asset returns.