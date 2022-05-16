Here’s Our Rant About Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) went down by -15.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.90. The company’s stock price has collected 50.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :BWV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BWV currently public float of 4.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWV was 3.07M shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 43.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.91% for Blue Water Vaccines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.61% for BWV stocks with a simple moving average of -83.15% for the last 200 days.

BWV Trading at -81.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.09%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV rose by +50.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. saw -90.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.