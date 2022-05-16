Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.36. The company’s stock price has collected -6.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/10/22 that Microsoft, Tesla to cover abortion travel costs for employees, joining Amazon and Yelp

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE :UBER) Right Now?

UBER currently public float of 1.94B and currently shorts hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBER was 35.13M shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER stocks went down by -6.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.25% and a quarterly performance of -30.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Uber Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.78% for UBER stocks with a simple moving average of -37.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to UBER, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

UBER Trading at -22.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.89. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw -41.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $26.73 back on May 06. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 1,420,968 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $5,345,520 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $44.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 1,178,200 shares at $8,984,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.74 for the present operating margin

+31.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -2.84. Equity return is now at value -49.10, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.