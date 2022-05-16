Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) went up by 8.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Berkshire Hathaway Lifts Stake in Occidental Petroleum to 15.3% After Recent Buys

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :OXY) Right Now?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXY is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.04, which is $7.92 above the current price. OXY currently public float of 935.31M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXY was 36.77M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

OXY stocks went down by -1.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.48% and a quarterly performance of 49.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 155.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.73% for OXY stocks with a simple moving average of 68.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $88 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to OXY, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

OXY Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.17. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw 121.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 185,419 shares at the price of $57.34 back on May 12. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 143,162,392 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $10,631,666 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 716,355 shares at $57.32 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 142,976,973 shares at $41,058,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.99 for the present operating margin

+29.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +10.71. Equity return is now at value 60.40, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.