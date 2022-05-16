Can Coty Inc. (COTY) Remain Competitive?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went up by 4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s stock price has collected -9.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/22 that Coty Boosts Its Outlook. Thank Consumer Demand for Cosmetics.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE :COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 2.40.

COTY currently public float of 357.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COTY was 9.08M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stocks went down by -9.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.89% and a quarterly performance of -29.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Coty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.12% for COTY stocks with a simple moving average of -25.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to COTY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

COTY Trading at -20.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -23.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Coty Inc. saw -37.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 10. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 589,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $306,670 using the latest closing price.

Nabi Sue, the Chief Executive Officer of Coty Inc., purchase 300,000 shares at $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Nabi Sue is holding 10,304,786 shares at $2,487,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.