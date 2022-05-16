Buy or Sell TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) went up by 16.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.79. The company’s stock price has collected -0.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ :TPIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.58.

TPIC currently public float of 35.68M and currently shorts hold a 12.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPIC was 950.00K shares.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC stocks went down by -0.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.05% and a quarterly performance of 20.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for TPI Composites Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.73% for TPIC stocks with a simple moving average of -45.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $16 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

TPIC Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.80. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw -18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Weiss Daniel G, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $14.57 back on Dec 15. After this action, Weiss Daniel G now owns 102,571 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $1,456,806 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES JAMES ALTON, the Director of TPI Composites Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $14.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that HUGHES JAMES ALTON is holding 23,469 shares at $43,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Equity return is now at value -139.60, with -19.80 for asset returns.