Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) went down by -5.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.64. The company’s stock price has collected -21.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ :BNR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.93, which is $10.0 above the current price. BNR currently public float of 71.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNR was 272.11K shares.

BNR’s Market Performance

BNR stocks went down by -21.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -61.44% and a quarterly performance of -56.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.05% for Burning Rock Biotech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.28% for BNR stocks with a simple moving average of -73.79% for the last 200 days.

BNR Trading at -55.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.11%, as shares sank -54.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNR fell by -21.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Burning Rock Biotech Limited saw -65.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.94 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burning Rock Biotech Limited stands at -156.87. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -32.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.