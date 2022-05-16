BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went up by 20.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock price has collected 50.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BSGM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSGM is at 1.54.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $7.28 above the current price. BSGM currently public float of 30.93M and currently shorts hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSGM was 207.40K shares.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BSGM stocks went up by 50.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.19% and a quarterly performance of -18.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.44% for BioSig Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.62% for BSGM stocks with a simple moving average of -44.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at 13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.76%, as shares surge +19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +50.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8965. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw -45.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from LONDONER KENNETH L, who purchase 5,950 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Sep 21. After this action, LONDONER KENNETH L now owns 1,719,244 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $16,958 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 2,636 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 1,713,294 shares at $7,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Equity return is now at value -198.30, with -160.20 for asset returns.