A Lesson to Learn: ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went up by 154.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected 98.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ :PIXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is at 1.84.

PIXY currently public float of 20.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIXY was 1.31M shares.

PIXY’s Market Performance

PIXY stocks went up by 98.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.03% and a quarterly performance of -48.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 65.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.31% for ShiftPixy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.13% for PIXY stocks with a simple moving average of -50.07% for the last 200 days.

PIXY Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 65.33%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY rose by +98.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3566. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc. saw -56.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.76 for the present operating margin

-0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc. stands at -116.85. Equity return is now at value -89.00, with -38.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.