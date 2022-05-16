A Lesson to Learn: PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s stock price has collected -3.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that PayPal Trims 2022 Outlook But Beats Revenue Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 35 analysts out of 50 who provided ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.91, which is $43.77 above the current price. PYPL currently public float of 1.16B and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYPL was 20.59M shares.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL stocks went down by -3.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.05% and a quarterly performance of -31.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for PayPal Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.46% for PYPL stocks with a simple moving average of -57.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $135 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $152. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PYPL, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

PYPL Trading at -21.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -22.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.87. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw -58.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Britto Mark, who purchase 7,370 shares at the price of $81.04 back on May 06. After this action, Britto Mark now owns 175,836 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $597,229 using the latest closing price.

Alford Peggy, the EVP, Global Sales of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 14,767 shares at $85.32 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Alford Peggy is holding 39,891 shares at $1,259,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +16.31. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.