A Lesson to Learn: Data Storage Corporation (DTST)

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) went up by 52.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s stock price has collected -2.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ :DTST) Right Now?

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DTST is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Data Storage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $4.49 above the current price. DTST currently public float of 4.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTST was 241.19K shares.

DTST’s Market Performance

DTST stocks went down by -2.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.75% and a quarterly performance of -31.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.18% for Data Storage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.20% for DTST stocks with a simple moving average of -4.48% for the last 200 days.

DTST Trading at 14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTST rose by +61.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Data Storage Corporation saw -24.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.25 for the present operating margin

+43.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Data Storage Corporation stands at +1.80. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.