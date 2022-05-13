Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.67. The company’s stock price has collected -8.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/21 that Microsoft, Las Vegas Sands, AMC: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.60, which is $16.67 above the current price. YUMC currently public float of 427.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUMC was 2.87M shares.

YUMC’s Market Performance

YUMC stocks went down by -8.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.77% and a quarterly performance of -25.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Yum China Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.50% for YUMC stocks with a simple moving average of -27.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUMC reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for YUMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

YUMC Trading at -12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.72. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw -24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Yuen Aiken, who sale 1,480 shares at the price of $54.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, Yuen Aiken now owns 4,468 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $81,385 using the latest closing price.

Huang Johnson, the General Manager, KFC of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 6,342 shares at $66.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Huang Johnson is holding 26,936 shares at $418,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+13.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +10.05. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.