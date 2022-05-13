Why Ryder System Inc. (R)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) went up by 7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.05. The company’s stock price has collected -3.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/21 that Heavy-Duty Truck Operators to Test Startup’s Onboard Carbon-Capture System

Is It Worth Investing in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE :R) Right Now?

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for R is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Ryder System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $81.63, which is $6.31 above the current price. R currently public float of 50.66M and currently shorts hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of R was 772.56K shares.

R’s Market Performance

R stocks went down by -3.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.42% and a quarterly performance of -3.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Ryder System Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.61% for R stocks with a simple moving average of -2.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see R reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for R stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to R, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

R Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.36. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw -13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from Nieto Luis P Jr, who sale 2,220 shares at the price of $73.28 back on May 09. After this action, Nieto Luis P Jr now owns 26,939 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $162,682 using the latest closing price.

SMITH E FOLLIN, the Director of Ryder System Inc., sale 1,110 shares at $73.24 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SMITH E FOLLIN is holding 39,160 shares at $81,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.36 for the present operating margin

+18.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System Inc. stands at +5.37. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.