Why iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) went down by -23.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.33. The company’s stock price has collected -29.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ :ICLK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICLK is at 0.57.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ICLK currently public float of 68.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICLK was 946.26K shares.

ICLK’s Market Performance

ICLK stocks went down by -29.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.76% and a quarterly performance of -80.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.42% for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.79% for ICLK stocks with a simple moving average of -84.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICLK

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to ICLK, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

ICLK Trading at -49.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.94%, as shares sank -43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLK fell by -29.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9119. In addition, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited saw -86.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLK

Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.