Why CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) went up by 12.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $201.68. The company’s stock price has collected -15.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYBR is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $187.48, which is $79.45 above the current price. CYBR currently public float of 39.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBR was 445.50K shares.

CYBR’s Market Performance

CYBR stocks went down by -15.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.97% and a quarterly performance of -22.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for CyberArk Software Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.37% for CYBR stocks with a simple moving average of -25.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $217 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $214. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CYBR, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

CYBR Trading at -24.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares sank -31.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR fell by -15.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.50. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd. saw -30.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -5.20 for asset returns.