Why Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) went down by -7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.89. The company’s stock price has collected -20.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TAST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TAST is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.97 above the current price. TAST currently public float of 32.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TAST was 325.32K shares.

TAST’s Market Performance

TAST stocks went down by -20.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.95% and a quarterly performance of -55.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.97% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.06% for TAST stocks with a simple moving average of -58.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $3 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

TAST Trading at -37.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -38.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST fell by -20.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7153. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw -56.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Landaw Jared L., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Nov 23. After this action, Landaw Jared L. now owns 81,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $3,000 using the latest closing price.

Landaw Jared L., the VP, GC, Secretary of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Landaw Jared L. is holding 80,000 shares at $11,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.50 for the present operating margin

+8.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -2.60. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.