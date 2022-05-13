We Analyzed the Future Direction of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI), Here is What We Found

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) went down by -12.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected -33.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ :HCDI) Right Now?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.76 x from its present earnings ratio.

HCDI currently public float of 10.03M and currently shorts hold a 23.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCDI was 1.22M shares.

HCDI’s Market Performance

HCDI stocks went down by -33.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.97% and a quarterly performance of -13.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.04% for Harbor Custom Development Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.45% for HCDI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.07% for the last 200 days.

HCDI Trading at -13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI fell by -33.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc. saw -24.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCDI starting from Schmidtke Richard, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Dec 08. After this action, Schmidtke Richard now owns 170,874 shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc., valued at $10,955 using the latest closing price.

Walker Walter Frederick, the Director of Harbor Custom Development Inc., purchase 9,700 shares at $2.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Walker Walter Frederick is holding 50,700 shares at $26,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.90 for the present operating margin

+28.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at +12.24. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.