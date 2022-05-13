We Analyzed the Future Direction of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX), Here is What We Found

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) went up by 25.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.92. The company’s stock price has collected 53.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CMPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Compass Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.14, which is $6.84 above the current price. CMPX currently public float of 54.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMPX was 194.65K shares.

CMPX’s Market Performance

CMPX stocks went up by 53.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.57% and a quarterly performance of 7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.65% for Compass Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.92% for CMPX stocks with a simple moving average of -19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CMPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMPX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

CMPX Trading at 52.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.39%, as shares surge +42.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPX rose by +53.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5800. In addition, Compass Therapeutics Inc. saw -27.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPX starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 24,447 shares at the price of $1.60 back on May 10. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 14,625,478 shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc., valued at $39,115 using the latest closing price.

Schuetz Thomas J., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Compass Therapeutics Inc., purchase 27,836 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Schuetz Thomas J. is holding 5,153,303 shares at $50,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPX

Equity return is now at value -145.30, with -118.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.84.