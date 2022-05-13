US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went down by -3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price has collected -11.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that US Foods Activist Wants Control of the Board

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE :USFD) Right Now?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USFD is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for US Foods Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.79, which is $12.06 above the current price. USFD currently public float of 214.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USFD was 2.06M shares.

USFD’s Market Performance

USFD stocks went down by -11.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.79% and a quarterly performance of -15.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for US Foods Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.35% for USFD stocks with a simple moving average of -7.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $41 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to USFD, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

USFD Trading at -10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.12. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw -6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from CARRUTHERS COURT D, who purchase 14,040 shares at the price of $35.55 back on Mar 15. After this action, CARRUTHERS COURT D now owns 36,779 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $499,122 using the latest closing price.

BACHELDER CHERYL A, the Director of US Foods Holding Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $34.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that BACHELDER CHERYL A is holding 6,000 shares at $207,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+15.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp. stands at +0.56. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.