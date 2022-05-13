Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.89. The company’s stock price has collected -5.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/22 that Rio Tinto Offers $2.7 Billion to Buy Rest of Turquoise Hill Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE :TRQ) Right Now?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRQ is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

TRQ currently public float of 98.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRQ was 1.24M shares.

TRQ’s Market Performance

TRQ stocks went down by -5.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.46% and a quarterly performance of 30.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.98% for TRQ stocks with a simple moving average of 42.20% for the last 200 days.

TRQ Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRQ fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.01. In addition, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. saw 59.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRQ

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.