The Chart for Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) went down by -15.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected -26.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevia PBC (NYSE :ZVIA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Zevia PBC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.02, which is $8.87 above the current price. ZVIA currently public float of 12.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZVIA was 321.57K shares.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

ZVIA stocks went down by -26.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.50% and a quarterly performance of -75.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.77% for Zevia PBC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.35% for ZVIA stocks with a simple moving average of -72.89% for the last 200 days.

ZVIA Trading at -43.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares sank -41.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA fell by -26.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Zevia PBC saw -65.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVIA starting from Spence Padraic L., who sale 33,000 shares at the price of $3.38 back on Apr 25. After this action, Spence Padraic L. now owns 2,526,536 shares of Zevia PBC, valued at $111,461 using the latest closing price.

Gay Robert, the Chief Strategy Officer & EVP of Zevia PBC, sale 6,627 shares at $3.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Gay Robert is holding 894,990 shares at $22,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.27 for the present operating margin

+43.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -33.28. Equity return is now at value 121.90, with -51.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.73.