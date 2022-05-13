The Chart for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) went down by -9.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.61. The company’s stock price has collected -13.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ :COCO) Right Now?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for The Vita Coco Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $5.63 above the current price. COCO currently public float of 45.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COCO was 297.85K shares.

COCO’s Market Performance

COCO stocks went down by -13.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of -24.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for The Vita Coco Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.67% for COCO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COCO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for COCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to COCO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

COCO Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO fell by -13.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw -18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from ROPER MARTIN F, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.06 back on Mar 18. After this action, ROPER MARTIN F now owns 100,000 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $226,500 using the latest closing price.

ROPER MARTIN F, the Co-CEO of The Vita Coco Company Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that ROPER MARTIN F is holding 75,000 shares at $226,250 based on the most recent closing price.