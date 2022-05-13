The Chart for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) went down by -6.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s stock price has collected -17.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX :SILV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SILV currently public float of 138.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILV was 866.61K shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stocks went down by -17.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.31% and a quarterly performance of -18.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for SilverCrest Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.10% for SILV stocks with a simple moving average of -24.08% for the last 200 days.

SILV Trading at -28.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -36.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -17.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -21.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.