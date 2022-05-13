The Chart for NN Inc. (NNBR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) went down by -8.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s stock price has collected -24.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NN Inc. (NASDAQ :NNBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNBR is at 2.85.

NNBR currently public float of 42.98M and currently shorts hold a 6.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNBR was 276.67K shares.

NNBR’s Market Performance

NNBR stocks went down by -24.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.75% and a quarterly performance of -25.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for NN Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.25% for NNBR stocks with a simple moving average of -45.04% for the last 200 days.

NNBR Trading at -16.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR fell by -24.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, NN Inc. saw -42.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNBR starting from Corre Partners Management, LLC, who purchase 69,495 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Apr 21. After this action, Corre Partners Management, LLC now owns 4,172,246 shares of NN Inc., valued at $190,993 using the latest closing price.

Corre Partners Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of NN Inc., purchase 59,802 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Corre Partners Management, LLC is holding 4,102,751 shares at $163,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 18.50 for asset returns.